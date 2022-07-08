Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted

GRANT COUNTY — A Grant County family is asking for help after their beloved family dog was spray-painted orange.

The family said their 8-year-old husky Zoey got out of their yard when their children let her outside. Around 30 minutes later, while standing in their front yard, Zoey returned covered in orange spray paint.

Samantha Navarro said it appeared Zoey had been cornered and sprayed directly in her face and the color still has not entirely come off.

Since the incident, the family said Zoey refuses to go outside alone.

“(Zoey) is just nothing short of sweet,” Navarro said. “All she does is walk up to people and sit and stare and wait for attention.”

The family simply is asking anyone with information about what might have happened to let local law enforcement know.

The Sweetser Police Department released a statement Thursday asking the public for help finding the individual(s) responsible.

The Sweetser Town Council acknowledged that a reward has been offered for any tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect.