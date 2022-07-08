Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsGrant County

Actions

Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted

Zoey Orange.jpg
WRTV / Photo Provided
Zoey spray-painted orange.
Zoey Orange.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 22:53:46-04

GRANT COUNTY — A Grant County family is asking for help after their beloved family dog was spray-painted orange.

The family said their 8-year-old husky Zoey got out of their yard when their children let her outside. Around 30 minutes later, while standing in their front yard, Zoey returned covered in orange spray paint.

Samantha Navarro said it appeared Zoey had been cornered and sprayed directly in her face and the color still has not entirely come off.

Since the incident, the family said Zoey refuses to go outside alone.

“(Zoey) is just nothing short of sweet,” Navarro said. “All she does is walk up to people and sit and stare and wait for attention.”

The family simply is asking anyone with information about what might have happened to let local law enforcement know.

The Sweetser Police Department released a statement Thursday asking the public for help finding the individual(s) responsible.

The Sweetser Town Council acknowledged that a reward has been offered for any tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE