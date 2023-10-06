Greenfield PD arrest man exposing genitals in Walmart, credit new anonymous tip platform

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are already celebrating the success of a new tool that debuted recently.

WRTV reported on earlier this week about the new anonymous tip platform, tip411 being used in Greenfield.

The department announced on Friday the tool had already led to the clearing of three missing persons cases thanks to information from the public.

The tool also helped Greenfield police capture a 61-year-old Richmond man who was exposing his genitals to people at the Walmart back in September. Tips led to the positive identification of the man, who was arrested on Wednesday.

On the app, you can find information, view alerts, and submit tips from your smartphone.

Officers can respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

Deputy Chief Charles McMichael says the department has been working on the app for the past six or seven months.

The program costs the department about $7,000 a year.