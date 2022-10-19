Watch Now
Greenfield woman missing more than a month is found safe

Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 19, 2022
GREENFIELD — After more than a month of being missing, a Greenfield woman has been found safe, police say.

Amber Kendall-Guffey, 26, had last had contact with her family Sept. 22 before she was found, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

