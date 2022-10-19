Greenfield woman missing more than a month is found safe

GREENFIELD — After more than a month of being missing, a Greenfield woman has been found safe, police say.
Amber Kendall-Guffey, 26, had last had contact with her family Sept. 22 before she was found, according to the Greenfield Police Department.
Anyone with more information was urged to call 911 or Greenfield police at 317-477-4400.
TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times