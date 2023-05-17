Hamilton County Humane Society open Wednesday, extends adoption hours

FISHERS — The Hamilton County Humane Society (HSHC) will open their doors on Wednesday for the first time, in an effort to get more dogs adopted.

The shelter is normally closed on Wednesday's to allow the staff to focus on training and deep cleaning the facility, they said.

But on Wednesday, May 17, the shelter will be open for adoption and foster placements from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Dog adoptions have slowed tremendously pushing several of our deserving dogs to their emotional breaking points," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO said "Our team and volunteers do everything possible to keep them engaged through exercise and enrichment. But, just because we never give up on the animals in our care doesn't mean they don't give up. And there are dozens teetering on the edge right now."

The entire HSHC staff will be on hand to facilitate the dog adoption process.

The shelter says adoption fees will be left up to the public to decide. Cat adoption fees will not be discounted for the event, they said.

The shelter is requesting a minimum donation of $1.00 toward the adoption fee of eligible pets in hopes an adopter will give what they truly can.

For those interested in fostering a dog, the shelter is requesting a commitment of at least one week to provide dogs "a much needed stress break," as well as open up space in the kennels. T

There is no cost to foster an animal, and HSHC said they will provide fosters with any supplies, food, etc., that is needed.

Additionally, the shelter wants the public to know the following about Wednesday's event:

1. HSHC asks that those interested in adopting or fostering a dog fill out an application in advance on their website to expedite the process, but walk-ins are welcome too.

2. If you have a dog(s), HSHC requires that they meet any dog you would like to adopt or foster. If travel time is a concern, feel free to bring your dog(s) with you and they will accommodate you.

3. Please come with the entire family so everyone can meet. Exceptions, depending on the dog, would be adult children who are away at college or no longer live at home.

4. If you rent or lease, please bring your pet policy to expedite the process.

5. All adopted and foster eligible pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and have at least one round of age appropriate vaccines/deworming. Dogs are tested for heartworm disease, and cats are tested for FIV/Feline Leukemia.

More information can be found here.