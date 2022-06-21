Carmel council passes amendment to further protect animals

CARMEL — The Carmel City Council has approved the amendment to the city ordinance that will stop pet stores from selling cats or dogs within the city’s limits on its first reading.

On Monday, the council voted 7-1 to accept the amendment proposed by councilor Adam Aasen.

Aasen proposed the change because many pet stores that sell cats and dogs obtain their inventory from unlicensed puppy mills, many of which are out of state.

Aasen said it is the next step for the city in protecting animals.

The new policy does not prevent pet stores from collaborating with animal care facilities or rescue organizations to offer space to showcase adoptable cats or dogs.

“Thank you to my fellow city councilors and animal lovers who helped support this change," Aasen said in an email with WRTV. "This proactive approach will ensure that pet stores in Carmel do not sell cats and dogs, which should help discourage irresponsible puppy mills. No businesses in Carmel will be closed and responsible licensed breeders who follow our guidelines can still continue as they always have. This is a win-win for every living creature in our city limits.”