Carmel pediatrician helping to curb formula shortage

WRTV's Adam Schumes talks with a Carmel pediatrician that is helping Hoosier moms obtain formula for their babies.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jun 01, 2022
CARMEL — The ongoing formula shortage continues to impact moms in the Hoosier state.

“I love kids. I just love taking care of kids,” Dr. Risa Davidson said.

Dr. Davidson oversees Little Village Pediatrics. In between preparing to see her many patients, she is also helping families in need.

"Usually what happens is they ask me for formula, and I let them know yes, I have it [or] no I don’t have the specific brand. If I do have it, I save that can for them and they come in and pick it up," Davidson said.

In mid-May Davidson started a formula donation drive out of her practice to help moms in need. It’s all done through email and phone calls.

"It’s free; there are no strings attached," Davidson said.

Davidson says on average 5-8 moms email her each day. Sometimes moms will even bring in formula they won’t use to help the next family in need.

“That’s been the biggest struggle just worrying about am I going to have enough formula for tomorrow,” Kathrine Meyers said.

Meyers is one of many moms struggling to find formula for her 5-month-old son.

“There have been times where I just stopped in the aisle and cried my eyes out because there was none and we only had two cans left,” Meyers said.

Meyers says finding formula the last few weeks have been a little easier, but she will tell you that it’s still a struggle.

“Just knowing that he may or may not get fed, but as a mom I am going to do my due diligence to make sure that’s going to happen,” Meyers added.

Meyers adds that she in thankful for people like Davidson because she knows that she isn’t alone in this shortage.

"Everybody just needs to be kind to one another,” Davidson said.

If you are interested in donating or receiving formula you can email Dr. Davidson at info@littlevillagepediatrics.com.

