Former Harrison Eiteljorg property for sale in Carmel

CARMEL — While you can't live in The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, you could live in the longtime house of its founder.

Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg lived in the home, located in the 9900 block of Spring Mill Road, with his family from the 1950s-2016.

The home is listed for $1,650,000. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an in-ground pool, four car garage, multiple fire places and several large entertaining areas.

Photo Provided/Home Aesthetic The family room inside the former Harrison Eiteljorg property in Carmel.



Photo Provided/Home Aesthetic Living room inside the former Harrison Eiteljorg property in Carmel



Provided Photo/Home Aesthetic A top view of the the former Harrison Eiteljorg property in Carmel.



The home is located in the Carmel school district.