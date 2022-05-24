Watch
Former Harrison Eiteljorg property for sale in Carmel

Photo Provided/Home Aesthetic
This house was the long-time residence of prominent Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg, who founded his namesake museum of western and Native American art in downtown Indianapolis.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:45 PM, May 23, 2022
CARMEL — While you can't live in The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, you could live in the longtime house of its founder.

Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg lived in the home, located in the 9900 block of Spring Mill Road, with his family from the 1950s-2016.

The home is listed for $1,650,000. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an in-ground pool, four car garage, multiple fire places and several large entertaining areas.

The family room inside the former Harrison Eiteljorg property in Carmel.
Living room inside the former Harrison Eiteljorg property in Carmel
A top view of the the former Harrison Eiteljorg property in Carmel.

The home is located in the Carmel school district.

