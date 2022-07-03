Fishers fire destroys 1 home and damages 2 others

FISHERS — The Fishers Fire Department responded to a call for a single-family residence fire earlier Sunday.

According to FFD captain, John Mehling, the fire began on the back porch and spread quickly.

A family was home and able to get out in time, but pets are still being accounted for. No one was injured.

Due to the heat, the FFD had to call for extra crews to help extinguish the fire as it spread onto the other homes.

WRTV Fishers Fire Department respond to a fire that broke out Sunday.

The neighboring homes were damaged with one having extensive damage while the other home had cosmetic damage, with the siding of the home melting.

No other information has been given.