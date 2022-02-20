Fishers High School sophomore dies in weekend car crash

FISHERS — Fishers High School's crisis response team is ready to help students and staffs after a sophomore student died in Illinois this weekend.

The district says Jake Reibel died after a car crash.

"Our school community is sending their thoughts and support to the Reibel family as we are deeply saddened by this sudden loss," the district wrote to families. "Please know that supporting our staff and students during this difficult time is our top priority."

The team will be available for staff and students on Monday, February 21 from 10 a.m. – Noon in the FHS Media Center (enter Door #1) and throughout the week. Students are encouraged to talk to their counselor for additional support.

Arrangements for Reibel have not yet been announced.

Below is the full statement sent to Fishers High School students and families:

Tiger Families,

It is with deep regret that I share with you that one of our sophomores, Jake Reibel, died in a car accident this morning. Our school community is sending their thoughts and support to the Reibel family as we are deeply saddened by this sudden loss.

Students will have varied reactions to the death of a peer. Any reaction is normal in the grief process and can range from withdrawal, to crying and anger. We encourage you to talk with your student about their thoughts and feelings. Below are some ways that you can do this:

Provide outlets for expression such as drawing, writing, talking and any other engaging activities.

Be honest. When they ask difficult questions, it’s okay to say you don’t know the answer.

Reassure them of their own health and safety and make sure they know that you are emotionally available to them.

Our crisis response team will be available for staff and students on Monday, February 21 from 10:00 a.m. – Noon in the FHS Media Center (enter Door #1) should your student need some additional support. We encourage you to have your student take advantage of this time to speak with someone if they need it.

We will start the school day on Tuesday with an announcement and remind students how they can seek support throughout the school day. Our crisis response team will be available throughout the week. If you have further questions, concerns or need additional assistance, please contact your student’s school counselor.

At this time, we do not have any arrangements to share, but will release that information when available.

Please know that supporting our staff and students during this difficult time is our top priority.