Fishers Summer Concert Series lineup announced

FISHERS — The annual Fishers Summer Concert Series, hosted by Fishers parks, is back in 2022 with a long list of national and local music acts visiting the area.

The concerts, which will take place at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in downtown Fishers will include eight free concerts and five separate ticketed events.

The five ticketed events will feature touring acts Houndmouth on June 18, Colony House on July 16, Waxahatchee on August 5, The Main Squeeze on August 19 and Lawrence on August 27.

Tickets to these shows can be purchased at npdamp.com.

The series’ eight free concerts begin on June 7 with Cool City Band performing.

Other free concerts include Mike & Joe on June 14, White River Wind Symphony Orchestra on June 21, Dave & Rae on June 28, Fool House on July 4, The Big ‘80s Tribute Band on July 12, My Yellow Rickshaw on July 19 and Toy Factory on July 26.

Outside alcohol is not allowed at the Amphitheater, but chairs and blankets are welcome.