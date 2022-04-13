Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsHamilton CountyFishers

Actions

Fishers Summer Concert Series lineup announced

Improvements ahead for Fishers' Nickel Plate Amphitheater
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
City of Fishers
Improvements ahead for Fishers' Nickel Plate Amphitheater
Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 16:30:54-04

FISHERS — The annual Fishers Summer Concert Series, hosted by Fishers parks, is back in 2022 with a long list of national and local music acts visiting the area.

The concerts, which will take place at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in downtown Fishers will include eight free concerts and five separate ticketed events.

The five ticketed events will feature touring acts Houndmouth on June 18, Colony House on July 16, Waxahatchee on August 5, The Main Squeeze on August 19 and Lawrence on August 27.

Tickets to these shows can be purchased at npdamp.com.

The series’ eight free concerts begin on June 7 with Cool City Band performing.

Other free concerts include Mike & Joe on June 14, White River Wind Symphony Orchestra on June 21, Dave & Rae on June 28, Fool House on July 4, The Big ‘80s Tribute Band on July 12, My Yellow Rickshaw on July 19 and Toy Factory on July 26.

Outside alcohol is not allowed at the Amphitheater, but chairs and blankets are welcome.

TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk | Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!