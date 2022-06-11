Park vandals graffiti, smear feces on walls in Fishers

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is stepping up patrol in city parks after a "concerning trend" of vandalism.

According to Police Chief Ed Gebhart, over the past several weeks some of the buildings and restroom facilities in Fishers city parks have been vandalized.

These acts of vandalism included tipped-over trash cans, graffiti, damage to property and even covering walls with feces.

Gebhart wants vandals to know his department is investigating these acts as criminal.

He also said the department currently believes the acts are at the hands of minors at or around dusk.

The plan? Increased patrol in city parks. This includes newly installed security cameras and added signage to assist in reporting suspicious activity.

Gebhart, in a letter to the community, asks parents to take time to know where their children are gathering. He also said the department needs help from the community.

"I am asking our community to help," Gebhart said. "If you see something, say something. No suspicious activity is too small to report. If you see vandalism or an emergency in progress, dial 911. Report existing vandalism or non-emergency situations to 317-773-1282 or via the Fishers Connect app and QR codes located on signage in all city parks. In turn, we will act on any violation of law or local ordinance applicable."