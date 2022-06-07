Hamilton County offering class to hep parents of 'strong-willed' children

NOBLESVILLE — An 11-week program offered by the probation department in Hamilton County will help parents of "strong-willed" and "out-of-control" children curb some destructive behaviors.

The Parent Project aims to help stop some destructive behaviors like poor school attendance, alcohol and drug use, runaways and violence, according to a press release from the county.

The Parent Project helps families nationwide and uses a support group model to allow parents to connect and learn from each other, according to the release. The program focuses on teaching parents about prevention and intervention strategies.

“Kids don’t come with instruction manuals,” Rob Evans, a probation officer and class instructor, said in the release. “That can leave parents feeling frustrated and helpless especially when it comes to modern problems like cell phones, social media, online schooling, and designer drugs. We are here to help.”

The Hamilton County Courts' Department of Probation Services is offering the course. It requires 33 hours of online classwork and one, about three-hour, class a week.

The program costs $80 per family and registration is available online.