Noblesville council rejects proposed gravel pit near Potter's Bridge Park

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Common Council has rejected a proposed gravel pit from opening at Potter's Bridge Park.

The company, Beaver Materials sought the city's approval for the "Rocks to Recreation" project.

After much debate from Noblesville residents, the Council has rejected the ordinance with 7 council members voting nay and two voting aye.

Council members Brian Ayer, Mark Boice, Darren Peterson, Pete Schwartz, Aaron Smith, Dan Spartz, and Megan G. Wiles voted 'nay.' Michael J. Davis and Gregory P. O'Connor voted 'aye.'

According to the City of Noblesville, any application that is presented to the council cannot be refiled within one year of its denial.