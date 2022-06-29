Watch Now
Noblesville council rejects proposed gravel pit near Potter's Bridge Park

Cornelius Hocker
Community members gathered Tuesday night in downtown Noblesville to protest a proposed gravel pit site at Potter's Bridge Park
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 20:53:07-04

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Common Council has rejected a proposed gravel pit from opening at Potter's Bridge Park.

The company, Beaver Materials sought the city's approval for the "Rocks to Recreation" project.

After much debate from Noblesville residents, the Council has rejected the ordinance with 7 council members voting nay and two voting aye.

Council members Brian Ayer, Mark Boice, Darren Peterson, Pete Schwartz, Aaron Smith, Dan Spartz, and Megan G. Wiles voted 'nay.' Michael J. Davis and Gregory P. O'Connor voted 'aye.'

According to the City of Noblesville, any application that is presented to the council cannot be refiled within one year of its denial.

