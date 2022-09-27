BJ's Wholesale Club scheduled to open in Noblesville on Friday

NOBLESVILLE — BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced the opening date for its first Indiana store.

This Friday, Sept. 30, the store will open its doors for the first time to Hoosiers in Noblesville.

The store is located at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville. Indiana becomes the 18th state to have a BJ’s location upon it’s opening.

The new club will have a BJ's Gas location on-site.

“We can’t wait to open Indiana’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club and bring all of the incredible savings and offerings to the residents of Noblesville,” Nazim Khan, Club Manager of the Noblesville BJ’s Wholesale Club said. “We have an outstanding team here at BJ’s and are excited to welcome new members to the club.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club is a members-only store.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding members offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, September 29, 2022. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for $55 and receive a $40 digital BJ’s gift card plus $50 in coupons.