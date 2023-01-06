My Inner Baby files federal lawsuit against City of Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — The owners of a Noblesville retail store forced to close at law governing sex shops within the city has filed a federal lawsuit against the city’s government.

Attorneys representing My Inner Baby accuse the city of violating the retail stores First Amendment right, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

My Inner Baby sells adult diapers as well as clothing for adults that mimics children’s clothing.

In August, the store was ordered to close its doors by the city for violating their zoning ordinance.

My Inner Baby told WRTV in August they provide medical devices to people that need them.

"We do have many customers who use it for medical needs,” Ryan Polokoff the owner of My Inner Baby said. “We don't distinguish we don't ask our customers hey what are you coming in here for how we can help.”

The lawsuit also accused the city of Noblesville of violating the store’s 14th Amendment.