Noblesville PD mourns passing of long-time police officer

Charlie Jones Jr. was the city's first black officer in January 1971
WRTV / Noblesville Police Department
Charlie Jones Jr., Noblesville's first black police officer, died July 4, 2022.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jul 06, 2022
NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Police Department shared the news of Charlie Jones Jr.’s passing on Wednesday.

Jones Jr. was hired by the department in January 1971, becoming the first black police officer in the city.

The department shared via Tweet that Jones Jr. passed on the Fourth of July at age 84.

Jones Jr. retired as a police officer in March 1997 but remained a part of the department as a community service officer until January 2014 when he fully retired.

