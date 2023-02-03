Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV.

Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had been there since August 18, 2022.

A sheriff's office spokesperson could not confirm Thursday night why he is being extradited to Indiana or if it has anything to do with Ciera's disappearance.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for the man on Nov. 14 for an unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charge.

She was last seen Feb. 24, 2022 in Georgia. She was first reported missing on Feb. 26 by her husband, who told police she disappeared in Carmel on Feb. 25 after walking out on him and their infant son.

The man has not been charged in connection to Ciera's disappearance. It is also unknown when he will be brought back to Indiana.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Ciera Breland is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Tip line at 678-474-1610 or the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-571-2500. You can also call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

