Greenfield Central High School, Junior High School dismissing early Monday due to Officer Burton's funeral

GREENFIELD — Greenfield-Central High School and Greenfield Central Junior High School will dismiss early on Monday due to the funeral procession for fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.

The procession will travel through Greenfield on US 40, which will make it not possible for school buses and drivers to cross the road.

Due to this, students at both schools will be released at 1 p.m., according to a message from the district.

"We have elected to release students early to avoid the need to hold them until the procession finishes," the message read. "Our hearts go out to Officer Burton's family, and we extend our gratitude to her fellow officers participating in this event."

All other Greenfield-Central schools will dismiss at normal time on Monday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the procession route is as follows: