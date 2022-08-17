Greenfield to receive Safe Haven Baby Box, city announces

GREENFIELD — The City of Greenfield will be getting its very own Safe Haven Baby Box, officials have announced.

It's made possible through a partnership between the Life Choices Care Center and the family of a hospital employee.

Trisha Faust Dillman spent 25 years as an administrative assistant in Labor & Delivery at Community East Hospital.

Dillman, who lived in Greenfield, died earlier this year. Her family says the box will be a way to keep her legacy alive.

LIST | Find a Safe Haven Baby Box Near You

Donations are being accepted for the box, which costs $15,000. You can donate in the following ways:

Mailed payment:

SHBB

P.O. Box 185

Woodburn, IN 46797

*please add c/o greenfield baby box to the memo line to ensure it goes to the correct funds

Donations can also be made online.

The Elwood Fire Department received the nation's 113th Safe Haven Baby Box last month.

READ | Behind the Box: A mother's story of surrendering her infant out of love

Click HERE for a list of all available baby box locations across the country.

What is a Safe Haven Baby Box?

Baby boxes are safe incubators that have alarm systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside. The baby boxes also have heating and cooling features.

READ | Meet Grace: One of Indiana's Safe Haven babies

Once the infant is collected by first responders, they're taken to the nearest medical facility to be evaluated.

Infants surrendered under Indiana's Safe Haven Law are placed in the custody of the state's Department of Child Services after they are released from the hospital. The process then begins to find an adoptive family within 30-45 days.

SHBB staffs a 24-hour Safe Haven hotline (1-866-99BABY1), so parents can talk to trained professionals and get more information about their options for surrendering or how to get assistance to help them be able to care for their child.

The SHBB hotline is staffed by licensed counselors.