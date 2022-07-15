HANCOCK COUNTY — Between the 200-meter, 400-meter and the long jump, Doran Bennett does it all.

He’s hoping to take home the gold at the United States Track and Field Junior Olympics. But before he can achieve that goal, he’s got another goal he has to meet first.

He needs to raise $2,000 to get to California and he’s doing that by helping out his neighbors in Hancock County with odd jobs.

“I'm nervous and excited,” Bennett said. “I have to raise money."

Bennett plans to water flowers, walk dogs or carry groceries to help raise the money.

WRTV asked him why it’s important for him to go to the national meet and he said “so I can get a gold medal.”

The national track meet is at Sacramento State University in California from July 25- 31.

If you need your plants watered, dog walked or groceries carried, you can contact Doran’s parents via email at bennett0609@comcast.net or bennetttony0425@gmail.com

You can make monetary donations to his GoFundMe and follow his journey on Instagram here.