Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsHancock County

Actions

Police searching for teen, 16, missing from Greenfield

Josiah Alan Turner.png
Photo Provided / Greenfield Police Department
Missing 16-year-old Josiah Alan Turner.
Josiah Alan Turner.png
Posted at 8:20 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 20:20:04-04

GREENFIELD — Police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old teen last seen Friday.

Josiah Alan Turner was last seen in Greenfield wearing a tan hoodie with a Japanese logo and dark jeans.

He is approximately 5' 2 and weighs 130 pounds. Turner has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE