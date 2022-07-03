Police searching for teen, 16, missing from Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old teen last seen Friday.

Josiah Alan Turner was last seen in Greenfield wearing a tan hoodie with a Japanese logo and dark jeans.

He is approximately 5' 2 and weighs 130 pounds. Turner has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400.