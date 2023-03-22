Westfield PD warns parents of dangerous new drug found in the city

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department has issued a warning for parents in the city after multiple run-ins with what they call a new drug.

In a release, the department explained the new drug, N-purrolidino Etonitazene has been seen on the city streets on multiple occasions. The drug has a street name of "pyro" or "M 30" and is a high-potency synthetic opioid.

According to the release, pyro is around 1,000 to 1,500 times more powerful than morphine. For reference, fentanyl is about 100 times more powerful that morphine.

In most instances, the pill looks similar to fentanyl. It is a small, round and light blue pill with darker blue flecks scattered in it.

It is marketed to look like Oxycodone. It has an M imprinted on one side and a 30 found on the other side.

The release included tips for how to recognize and overdose and what to do if you see one.

Westfield PD

Westfield police remind parents to talk with their children about the danger of drugs, especially lookalike drugs.