INDOT to begin overnight safety improvement work on Rockville Road in Avon

Construction is expected to last through April 1
WRTV Photo
Construction work to improve Rockville Road/U.S. 36 in Avon will begin on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 30, 2022
AVON — A construction project to reduce delays and improve the safety of Rockville Road/U.S. 36 in Avon will begin Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will shift traffic to the south side of U.S. 36 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, April 1 for work in the westbound lanes, according to a press release.

Work will be happening between Shiloh Park Drive to just east of Raceway Road, according to the release.

The work is expected to be completed by October.

