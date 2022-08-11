'A hero': Police say woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into a creek to save her granddaughters.
Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m.
The woman made it to shore and collapsed. The granddaughters were not physically injured and are in good health, police say.
Barrett says the woman may have had a medical event that led to her collapsing, but the cause of death is not available yet.
"The grandmother is a hero and seemingly this was her last self sacrificing deed prior to passing," Barrett said in an email.
The woman's identity has also not been released.
TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it