'A hero': Police say woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into a creek to save her granddaughters.

Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m.

The woman made it to shore and collapsed. The granddaughters were not physically injured and are in good health, police say.

Barrett says the woman may have had a medical event that led to her collapsing, but the cause of death is not available yet.

"The grandmother is a hero and seemingly this was her last self sacrificing deed prior to passing," Barrett said in an email.

The woman's identity has also not been released.