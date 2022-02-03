Brownsburg restaurant offers free lunch to plow truck drivers Thursday.

BROWNSBURG — A Brownsburg pizza shop is spreading kindness on this snowy day to the men and women who work to keep the roads clear.

Rockstar Pizza fed dozens of plow and salt truck drivers from the Town of Brownsburg and Hendricks County.

The drivers helped themselves to free pizza, salad, soup and hot coffee.

Restaurant owner Ron Mathews said he’s tired of social media posts blaming road crews for poor road conditions.

“I'm going to be home at 6 p.m., but they're still going to be out there working and going,” said Mathews. “It means a lot just to give them a place to come in and recharge. And know there are a lot of people in this town that are appreciative of what they do, to keep the roads clean for people who have no choice but to go to work.”

Mathews says their entire dining room was full of drivers.

“More than anything I just want to spread the positivity,” said Mathews. “In today's climate, you know how bad social media can be. We are just trying to be a positive light in a negative environment."

Provided Photo/Jason Stiemann



Rockstar Pizza closes at 5:30 pm Thursday to ensure employees can make it home safely.