Hendricks County Sheriff candidate places 3rd in primary after OWI arrest

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A candidate for Hendricks County Sheriff arrested last month for drunk driving will not be taking office.

Republican Terry Judy lost in the primary Tuesday, placing third to opponent Dave Galloway and the winner — Jack Sadler.

Candidate Total Votes Jack Sadler 9,577 Dave Galloway 2,598 Terry Judy 798

A special prosecutor filed formal Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charges against Judy last month and Judy’s next hearing is scheduled for May 23.

According to a probable cause affidavit provided to WRTV by special prosecutor Timothy Bookwalter of Putnam County, a Danville police officer spotted Judy at 1:30 a.m. on April 10 while patrolling in the area of Tennessee Street and East Main Street in Danville.

The officer noted Terry’s vehicle was sitting at a stop sign for “an abnormal length of time.”

The officer followed the vehicle and said it “crossed completely over to the oncoming side of the roadway,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police also noted Terry’s vehicle turned onto Sycamore Lane without coming to a complete stop, crossed to the oncoming side of the road, and nearly struck another vehicle head-on, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When the officer stopped Judy, he noticed a “strong smell of alcoholic beverages coming from the vehicle” and noted “Mr. Judy had a difficult time answering simple questions and at one point struggled to think of where he was going,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Judy told the officer he had “four or five beers at Charbonos Restaurant earlier in the evening,” according to the report.

A female passenger was in the vehicle with Judy, according to the report.

The officer noted Judy had slightly slurred speech, difficulty concentrating and red glassy eyes, according to the affidavit. The officer had Judy perform a field sobriety test and a portable breath test, which resulted in a .124% blood alcohol concentration.

Judy had difficulty completing several of the field sobriety tests as well, including putting his foot down, using arms for balance and swaying, the officer said.

Judy also consented to a blood draw and was transported to Hendricks Regional Health where the results are still pending.

A Hendricks County judge has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the case.

According to the affidavit, Judy is charged with OWI and OWI Endangering a Person.

On April 14, a Hendricks County Superior 2 judge granted a motion to appoint Bookwalter to “avoid the appearance of impropriety.”

WRTV has reached out to Judy for a response.

Judy's candidate bio says he serves on the Hendricks County Sexual Assault Response Team and Child Abduction Response Team.

Hendricks County Sheriff's Office Capt. Amanda Goings said the agency has no comment, adding that Judy retired from the agency in 2021.

“As your sheriff, I will bring 30 plus years of Law Enforcement experience, with 20 years of criminal investigative experience and 17 years of proven and effective leadership,” his bio on the Terry Judy for Sheriff 2022 campaign website read.

In a statement, Judy said he made the decision to continue his campaign for sheriff after consulting with family and friends.

"While I make no excuses for what happened last weekend, I am heartened and humbled by the outpouring of kindness and support from the Hendricks County community," the statement said.

Judy apologized "for using poor judgment" and said he made no excuses for his actions.