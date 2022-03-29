Cloverdale High School student dies in weekend I-70 crash in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — An 18-year-old Cloverdale High School student was killed and three other people were injured when her vehicle collided with another while entering an intersection of Interstate 70.

Sydney Willis, of Cloverdale, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon, according to Plainfield police Lt. Gary Tanner.

Police were called at about 2 p.m. Saturday for a crash at the intersection of southbound Ind. 267 eastbound I-70.

There, they determined the 56-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was heading southbound on Ind. 267 while the driver of a Volkswagen that Willis was a passenger in headed eastbound from I-70 to Ind. 267, Tanner said.

The Ford driver was transported to Hendricks Regional Health. while the Volkswagen driver and another passenger in the car with Willis — both juveniles — were transported to Riley Hospital.

Police said they are still investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.

Meanwhile, neighboring schools are paying tribute to Willis and condolences to her community.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Greencastle Athletics announced its softball players will wear honorary T-shirts during its April 19 game against Cloverdale.

"Greencastle athletics would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the entire Cloverdale community after their tragic loss of softball player Sydney Willis. Please continue to pray for the other two individuals that were in the same accident and are recovering," Greencastle Athletics wrote in the post.

Willis played for Cloverdale's high school softball team, according to Greencastle High School's softball team on Twitter.

GHS is keeping the @cloverathletics students and softball team in our thoughts after the loss of their player Sydney Willis. #flyhigh #playforsyd pic.twitter.com/P4qg41QREK — GHS Softball (@ghs__softball) March 28, 2022

WRTV has reached out to Cloverdale Community Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.