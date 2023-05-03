Teen charged with murder of 47-year-old New Castle man

HENRY COUNTY — A 47-year-old-man is dead, and a 13-year-old is behind bars after a fatal shooting in New Castle Tuesday night.

According to a police report, New Castle police officers were called to the intersection of S. 21st Street and A Avenue on a report of a possible hit-and-run with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located a man covered in blood in the middle of the street, according to a police report.

The police report states while officers administered aid, neighbors told officers they heard gunshots in the area.

At this time, officers observed the gunshot wounds suffered by the man they were aiding, 47-year-old Ernest Thornsberry Jr.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned of four possible suspects. All four were located and interviewed, according to the police report.

The interviews ended with a 13-year-old being arrested and preliminarily charged with murder.