Hoosier Hospitality in Poland

INDIANAPOLIS — As refugees continue to pour into Poland, seeking safety, there is a Hoosier in their midst who volunteered to travel thousands of miles to do what he could to help.

Brian Rund, an Indianapolis native, is helping feed roughly 10,000 people per day, through an organization that goes where it's needed the most.

He traveled 47,000 miles to Kraków, Poland to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

"It's real, I think if there is one word that sums it up, you see it in person is real," Rund said.

He is there demonstrating Hoosier hospitality, adding he wants to put his money where his mouth is.

"I could've just written a check and called it good, and that's great," Rund said. "That is absolutely great, but I love to cook, I like to feed people, I love to travel, love to learn about new places and I have plenty of vacation time. I said, 'you know what, I am just going to do this'."

Rund said Poland has taken in roughly 2.5 million refugees, and he has his work cut out for him.

"There are four slices of cheese, 10 slices of salami, a couple of tablespoons of this sandwich sauce that is mayonnaise, mustard and oregano," Rund said. "Then it's on this big nice beautiful bun made by a local bakery."

The sandwiches are big, with hopes the refugees can stay full for a longer time.

Rund said the situation isn't getting better but says there's a lot of evidence of good. A community coming together to support the Ukrainians.

To donate to the cause, visit https://www.cookingforukraine.com.