How Hoosiers spent a snowy Sunday across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — How do you spend a snow day? Sunday was a big snow day across Central Indiana, with some areas seeing double-digit snow totals.

Hoosiers focused on many things Sunday: from plowing to shoveling to sledding.

"I've been up since midnight plowing," said Larry Gahs.

Gahs is a private plow driver, and he spent Sunday morning plowing from Kokomo to Indianapolis.

"I've had the plow probably about four years now, and this is probably the busiest I've been with it," Gahs continued.

While plow trucks have been out treating the roads, drivers like Gahs have worked to clear parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks.

"The difficult part is the people that have no business being out," Gahs said. "Let us come out and plow. The ones that have trucks and able to get around is the ones that should be out on the road."

Through the day, different counties have changed their travel status, from advisories to watches to warnings.

It takes a lot of work to clear this much snow, so even though crews have been working nonstop since Saturday night, the roads have been problematic for many Hoosier drivers, creating stuck cars and slide-offs.

"We've counted eleven of them from Kokomo to Indianapolis," Gahs shared of slide-offs.

The snowy roads are the perfect excuse for some to stay home and stay cozy.

For Ryan Evans, a Carmel resident, it's been a day of snow shoveling.

"I've been out here for about 20, 25 minutes," Evans said while shoveling another line down his driveway. "It's a job. It's definitely a job."

Evans said he was treating the snow shoveling as his workout for the day. He didn't have many other plans for the snow day.

"Doing this," Evans said of the shoveling, "Staying warm, probably make a fire and watch some football later."

For a few people, the snow day took them to West Park in Carmel.

"Today is the first time I ever went sledding this season!" said a very excited 12-year-old Hadley Skinner.

Hadley and her friend went sledding, with their two golden retrievers chasing them down the snowy hill.

"Sometimes it can get in your eyes, but it's still really fun," Hadley exclaimed in between rides. "I would gear up if I were you, because it's cold, but it's really fun!"

WRTV compiled a list of sledding hills across Central Indiana.

With all this snow, does Hadley think there will be school on Monday?

"Oh, I hope there's not!" Hadley giggled.

