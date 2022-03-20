Watch
Police: pursuit leads to deadly crash in Kokomo

Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 20, 2022
KOKOMO — Kokomo Police say one person has died after a crash Sunday morning.

Police tell WRTV there was a pursuit after a hit and run and the vehicle crashed at Mulberry and Market Streets.

The driver of that vehicle passed away. No other details were immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

