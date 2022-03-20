Police: pursuit leads to deadly crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Kokomo Police say one person has died after a crash Sunday morning.
Police tell WRTV there was a pursuit after a hit and run and the vehicle crashed at Mulberry and Market Streets.
The driver of that vehicle passed away. No other details were immediately released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
TOP STORIES: $30 million golf and entertainment venue opening in downtown Indianapolis in June | PHOTOS: Plainfield Walmart distribution center fire | Live Updates: Walmart distribution center fire in Plainfield | Indianapolis car dealership under investigation for odometer fraud | New Castle High School varsity baseball coach resigns as district conducts investigation