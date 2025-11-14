Hugh Jackman pays respects at fallen Delaware County deputy's memorial

DELAWARE COUNTY — "Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman stopped by to pay his respects at the memorial for fallen Delaware County Corporal Blake Reynolds, according to the President of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Jackman's girlfriend, Sutton Foster, is a musical theatre professor at Ball State University in Muncie, which likely brought the Hollywood star to the area.

SHOUT OUT to world renowned Actor and Producer HUGH JACKMAN for stopping by and paying his respects at the Memorial for Fallen Delaware County (IN) Corporal BLAKE REYNOLDS



🔵 Sacrifice touches the spirit of everyone



Great for the family to see the Support #Wolverine #Honor pic.twitter.com/zo2RCX56aK — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) November 14, 2025

Reynolds was killed Wednesday morning while helping a stranded semi driver on Interstate 69 near mile marker 247. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Reynolds had pulled over with his lights flashing when he was struck by another semi truck that lost control while he stood outside his patrol car.

The deputy had recently gotten married, living what friends described as his dream life in law enforcement.

The community has been mourning Reynolds' loss, with flowers placed on a patrol car parked outside the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in his memory.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the crash. The driver of the semi that hit Reynolds was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.