Hundreds participate in Stand Up For Science demonstration at State Capitol

INDIANAPOLIS — Researchers and scientists across the country rallied against the Trump Administration's plan to cut grant funding from the National Institutes of Health. One of those demonstrations happened on the steps of the Statehouse.

Hundreds of people brought their signs and voices to Indianapolis' Stand Up For Science rally Friday afternoon. Some of the participants said they were already affected by the potential funding cuts, which are on pause after a district court judge ruled against them.

"There's a lot of anxiety in the university and within our labs about losing our ability to do this important science," said Jordan Geisert, a virology student at Indiana University Bloomington who drove an hour to attend the rally.

"We are worried about our funding, about our livelihoods, and about the future of science in America," said Geisert's classmate Emily Brovey, who studies bacteria and microbiology. "We cannot be censored. We need to continue making discoveries and pushing out new research."

Retired Marian University researcher Diana Friedman said the funding cuts would likely cause generational damage and set back possible medical breakthroughs.

"This is so precious. It is such a bad idea to disrupt this research," Friedman said. "If you interrupt it or threaten them with interruption, it's ruining something where they could come up with cures. These are things that could help your family, my family, and your viewers."

The main Stand Up For Cancer rally happened in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. with most major cities joining in with their own demonstrations. The only other Indiana rally aside from Indianapolis occurred in South Bend.