'I hope this eats you alive': Family delivers message to impaired driver who struck, killed their father

INDIANAPOLIS — Family of the man killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday on the city's southwest side are remembering him for being funny and the person that lit up every room he was in.

Wilman Ayala died after being struck by a driver just before 11 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Kelly Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Ayala, a father of two, was just one block from home when he was struck. He was driving home from planning a memorial ride for his friend, Francisco (Frank) Brito, who was fatally shot last week while riding his motorcycle.

The pair were both part of the biker group.

Wilman Ayala owned a granite company with his youngest son and namesake, Wilman Ayala Rodriguez.

"He was funny man," Wilman Ayala Rodriguez said. "He was a uplifting guy. He was never in a bad mood. You know, he taught us a lot of lessons. Some good and some bad, but mostly good lessons."

In June, Ayala married Ofelia Rosa Garcia.

The driver of the truck that struck Wilman Ayala was found less than a mile from the scene of the crash. They have been booked in the Marion County Jail on charges of driving under the influence.

"Stay home. Call the Uber. Don't drive because stuff can happen," Ayala's oldest son, Kevin Ayala said. "If it doesn't happen to you then it will happen to somebody else. If you are drunk don't drive, because you can now see the devastation. You'll leave a grieving family."