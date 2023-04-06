IACS reminds pet owners to give proper care to animals during severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is no stranger to severe weather, and Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is reminding pet owners to bring animals inside during storms.

IACS says high winds, thunder and lightning during severe storms often cause anxiety, fear and a need to escape for many pets.

There are a few things pet owners can do to protect and care for their animals during storms including:



Making sure all dogs and cats are wearing collars and are securely fastened, with up-to-date identification. If your pet is micro-chipped, ensure the information is up to date.

Checking your fences and gates. Walk along your entire fence line and check for any points of escape for your pets. While your pets are outside, keep an eye on them to prevent them from getting lost.

Checking your doors and windows for points of escape.

Making a to-go bag that has all your pet's essentials in it in case you must evacuate your home due to weather.

“Taking these steps will prevent your pet from getting lost and will prevent pets from coming into the shelter,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “The shelter is not the best place for your pet. It is loud, stressful and full of unknowns.”

According to IACS, the shelter is currently operating over-capacity. There are 21 more dogs than they have kennels for, which means dogs are being housed in crates in the hallways.

Due to this, they are advising pet owners to keep track of their animals, especially in times of severe weather.

If you have recently lost a pet, search for them at the shelter. Many of animals in their care are lost. The shelter is open seven days a week.

