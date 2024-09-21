'I'm tired of living in fear:' City-County Council to consider stricter laws against street takeovers

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers blocked several intersections across Indianapolis this past week for illegal street takeover activities.

The City-County Council is preparing to punish any future takeover participants by adding a new chapter to the police code.

Proposal 314, which will go before councilors Monday, will outline specific violations for illegal street activity, which includes street takeovers, sideshows, and spinning. 12 councilors have already signed on to the proposal as sponsors.

Provided to WRTV

Ronnie Bonds hopes police harshly enforce people responsible for street takeovers. He lives near the intersection of Emerson and English Avenues, which was taken over by drivers and lit on fire at 3 a.m. on Monday.

"This intimidation and all this stuff going on, it has to stop," Bonds said. "Something's got to be done. I don't know what, but I'm tired of living in fear."

WRTV

While the proposal waits for a council vote, IMPD and Indiana State Police will team up with extra patrols this weekend to shut down street takeovers.

"You're putting the public at risk and you're putting yourselves at risk," said Sgt. William Young of IMPD. "Reckless driving is an arrestable offense. Driving is not a right, it's a privilege. Sometimes your license can be suspended and your vehicle can be towed."

Provided to WRTV

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced this week his office has already charged nine people suspected of participating in street takeovers.