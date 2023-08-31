Watch Now
IMPD breaks ground on new mounted patrol facility

Mounted Patrol Rendering.png
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 11:47:33-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Ground broke this morning for the new IMPD Mounted Patrol facility on the city's west side.

After years of the unit being housed on a site in need of better stables and outdoor riding arenas, the mounted patrol will soon have a safer and more secure new home that will allow for expanded community outreach.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation raised $1.7 million in private donations to get the project underway.

Below is a look at a rendering of what the new facility will look like.

