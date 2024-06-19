Watch Now
IMPD: Missing 10-year-old located safely

Posted at 8:31 PM, Jun 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A 10-year-old girl was located safely after going missing on Tuesday.

IMPD said 10-year-old Nyjah Daniel was located safely.

