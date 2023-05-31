Indiana American Water Company proposes 31% rate increase

INDIANA — A proposed water rate increase could result in some Hoosiers paying as much as 31% more on their water bill by 2025.

The utility company's proposal, which includes three phases, is asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) for approval for the rate hike, increasing its total annual operating revenues by $86.7 million. According to the request, increases would take effect in January 2024, April 2024, and April 2025. Specific billing impacts would vary by service area.

According to the proposal, capital projects include the replacement of aging infrastructure throughout INAWC’s service territories, main replacements and relocations, new meters and hydrants, proposed new treatment plants in Winchester and Sheridan, a new storage tank in West Lafayette, chlorine conversion for its Northwest Indiana and Shelbyville operations, customer lead service line replacements, security measures, and additional projects. The utility’s request also includes the recent costs of acquiring smaller utilities throughout Indiana, as well as a proposed sewer rate hike for its 2,800 wastewater customers in Somerset, Sheridan, and Riley, and in portions of Delaware and Clark Counties.

Indiana American Water Company provides service to approximately 328,000 customers in more than 50 communities in Indiana. Customers who are interested in weighing in on the proposed rate increase can do so in one of three ways: Submit a written comment via the OUCC's website at www.in.gov/oucc, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov , or by mail at:

Public Comments

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC)

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH

Indianapolis, IN 46204

All comments must be received no later than July 5, 2023, in order to be considered and included on record. Comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45870” or Indiana American Water Rates. Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.