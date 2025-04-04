Indiana Crime Guns Task Force has made dozens of arrests this year

INDIANAPOLIS — Keeping Indiana safe is a non-stop job, and the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force focuses on finding the worst of the worst. They are already busy a few months into 2025.

The task force has made 81 arrests this year, including 6 arrests on federal charges. It collected more than 100 illegal guns as part of those operations.

The task force is organized by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, but includes agencies from the areas surrounding Marion County.

"Crime doesn't know boundaries. Crime doesn't know that Marion County stops at 96th Street," said Lt. Jered Hidlebaugh of IMPD. "The criminals don't care that Marion County stops at 96th Street. These individuals are going up and committing crimes in these outlying counties. Not just in Hamilton County, but Hancock, Johnson, and Hendricks Counties as well."

Collaborators include former IMPD chief Michael Spears, who is now chief of the Zionsville Police Department.

"Zionsville is an extremely safe community, but we are not exempt from problems," Spears said. "People tend to go where they think they can get away with their crimes."

In addition to the arrests and guns, the task force seized more than 500 grams of fentanyl, more than 1,800 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 32,000 grams of marijuana.

The task force has also seized 173 handgun switches, which is concerning for its officers because of the damage they can cause in the wrong hands.

"It turns a Glock handgun into a fully automatic handgun, capable of emptying an entire magazine in two to three seconds," Hidlebaugh said.

Even though the work towards safety is constant, Spears said the collaboration between agencies has already made a noticeable difference on the streets of central Indiana.

"People in other departments know each other by first name, and that did not always happen," Spears said. "They share information, learn about trends, and support one another, which ultimately causes a foundation to build."