Indiana politicians weigh in on Ukraine as conflict enters third week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Russian invasion of Ukraine now enters its third week, and the toll on Ukraine and its people is undeniable.

As more than two million people have fled the country and thousands have been killed as Russian forces continue to bombard major cities, several Hoosier politicians weigh in on the humanitarian crisis.

Indiana Democratic Congressman André Carson was in his home district of Indianapolis Thursday and was asked about the financial package the House just passed to support Ukraine.

He said he voted in favor of it, calling it a start.

"I think we've done our part, and my hope our allies in this fight will do their part. And I know look their taxpayers are just as concerned about how their taxpayer dollars are used as U.S. citizens, but everyone has to play their role. America cannot be the sole country that picks up the burden for other nations, but we do have a responsibility as a global leader to protect Ukrainians at all costs," Carson said.

Republic State Senator Todd Young also spoke about the situation. He addressed this message to the people of Ukraine:

"We're going to continue to stand with you, stand with your country, stand with your friends and family and stand for the values that we both share: the values of territorial integrity and individual liberty. And we won't let up on the fight, and if that requires us to make certain accommodations — whether it's receiving people who want to become part of our country and contribute or instead to send lethal aid into the country — we'll do our part. "

Meanwhile, former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence and his wife Karen were in Poland today to meet with Ukrainian women and children fleeing from the war in their homeland.

He joined staff with Samaritan's Purse, an international relief organization based in North Carolina that has delivered medical supplies to the area. Samaritan's Purse has set up a clinic at a train station and plans to have a field hospital open this weekend.

Pence urged everyone to stand together as one with the people of Ukraine.