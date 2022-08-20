Indiana provider, hospitals prepare for new abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS — In less than a month, Indiana's near-total abortion ban takes effect. Right now, many abortion providers in the state are grappling about what to do next.

Indiana is home for Dr. Katie McHugh. It’s where she grew up, went to medical school, finished residency and worked as an OB-GYN for the last decade.

“I had planned to live my entire life and work my entire career here in Indiana,” McHugh said.

The clinics McHugh works in as an abortion provider across Indiana, she said, are busy and have been since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“We are still seeing a huge influx of patients,” McHugh said.

On September 15, when Indiana’s new abortion law takes effect, she will be taking her job elsewhere. McHugh will continue to live in Indiana, but will commute to neighboring states, including Illinois, in order to provide abortion services.

“As soon as my work here in Indiana comes to a close, then I will move those professional services out of state as soon as possible,” McHugh said.

During the special session, WRTV spoke with Dr. Jeffery Peipert. He is the chair of Indiana University School of Medicine’s OB-GYN Department. He shared his personal views, not the school's.

“It is going to be much, much harder to attract outstanding candidates to our state,” Peipert said.

Part of the new abortion law requires the procedure to be performed in a hospital owned setting. While the Indiana Hospital Association declined an on-camera interview, it released the following statement:

“Hospitals are working to quickly update policies and procedures to ensure compliance with SEA 1, which will take effect Sept. 15. as providers implement this new framework, IHA remains committed to ensuring that elected officials, at every level, understand the importance of supporting medical professionals and protecting them from liability and other repercussions when working in good faith to comply with the new law while providing lifesaving care to Hoosier moms and babies.”