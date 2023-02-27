Watch Now
Person shot by state police trooper near apartment complex on south side

WRTV
Posted at 10:27 AM, Feb 27, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

The shooting occurred near McFarland Boulevard and Sundance Drive on the south side.

According to ISP, there were no officers injured. A suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment in stable condition.

ISP says a small chase started as troopers attempted to take the person into custody for multiple warrants. The chase ended with the suspect in a retention pond in the area.

Sundance Apartments tells WRTV they are working with authorities, but had no further comment.

This is a developing story.

