18-year-old charged with murder in connection with crash killing state police trooper Aaron Smith

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Two men have been charged in connection with the incident that killed Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man from Sikeston, Missouri is charged with murder after the stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse he was driving struck Smith on Ronald Reagan Parkway in Hendricks County.

At the time of the incident, Trooper Smith was attempting to throw stop spikes, according to ISP.

A 19-year-old also of Sikeston, Missouri is charged with auto theft.

A 15-year-old female, who has previously been reported missing from Missouri was also in the car. She has not been charged with a crime, according to ISP.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office is handling the case and will determine final charging information.