Indianapolis Animal Care Services aims to recruit cat fosters through "kitten shower" event

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever wanted to try having a cat without a full-time commitment, or do you just want to help strays in your neighborhood?

If so, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hosting an event next week that might interest you.

Next Saturday, the shelter is hosting a kitten shower in an effort to recruit more fosters. It's being held to prepare for the shelter's upcoming "kitten season", or the months when it sees a rise in cats coming in.

"Foster homes not only help keep kittens healthy, but they also help with socialization, so the kittens are well prepared for their new homes once they are able to be adopted," the shelter said in a news release.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the shelter's foster program and the general responsibilities of a foster. Current fosters will also be there to share their experiences.

You might even win a giveaway if you attend. Anyone who goes will receive a door prize ticket to enter the giveaways, prizes of which include restaurant gift cards, a cat grooming package, a cat hammock made by a foster. Those who bring donations can earn more entries.

For those interested in attending but can't, the shelter welcomes donated supplies including miracle nipples, pet nurser bottles, wet and dry kitten food and pine or paper litter.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 2 at the shelter, located at 2600 S. Harding St.