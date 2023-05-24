Indianapolis Animal Care Services launches "Checkered Flag Companions" adoption campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — IACS has announced a new adoption campaign, "Checkered Flag Companions," a timely and appropriately named campaign for the month of May, in an attempt to find forever homes for more than 90 dogs.

In a release from the organization, they said "we believe that every pet deserves a shot at victory, just like the 33 drivers racing on Sunday for a chance to cross the finish line and win the greatest spectacle in racing, the Indianapolis 500. All this week, keep an eye on our social media channels as we put a spotlight on the paw-some pets at IACS who are ready to race into your heart."

Shelter hours for the next week leading up to the race are as follows:

· Tuesday the 23rd: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

· Wednesday the 24th: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

· Thursday the 25th: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

· Friday the 26th: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

· Saturday the 27th: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

· Sunday the 28th: 10am to 5:30pm

· The shelter will be closed on Monday, May 29th

Adoptions are currently FREE and include age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping, and the animal is spayed or neutered. Each dog adoption comes with a free dog bed courtesy of Grateful Sanctuary.