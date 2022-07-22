Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indianapolis Colts hosting Rocket League tournament

Colts Primary.PNG
WRTV photo.
Six Colts named NFL All-Pros.
Colts Primary.PNG
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 14:22:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Esports Entertainment Group are teaming up to host a Rocket League video game tournament.

The tournament is free to enter and open to all gamers.

It will be held entirely online beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Registration is open now through August 7 at 2:50 p.m.

The winning teams will earn prizes, including:

  • First Place: $250 Cash Prize (3)
  • Second Place: $150 Cash Prize (3)
  • Third Place: $100 Pro Shop Gift Cards (3)

Rules and more information are available online.

TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE