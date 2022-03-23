Indianapolis Department of Public Works gearing up for 2022 construction season

INDIANAPOLIS — Orange barrels, road closure signs and traffic cones line city streets, meaning construction season is just around the corner in Indiana.

This year, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works has $271 million in construction projects planned, which includes $164 million in transportation and about $107 million in stormwater infrastructure.

It includes the widening and resurfacing of the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Avenue stormwater improvement, and much more.

"Indy DPW's budget in 2022 includes $271 million in construction projects across all parts of our city that will improve roadways, sidewalks, stormwater infrastructure and so much more," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "We know that improvements mean construction which can cause a minor inconvenience. But I encourage all residents to be patient, as the outcome of the work will be worth the wait."

Residents of the city's west side say the roads have needed improvement for quite some time.

"There’s a big hole right there and every time I hit it, I swear it’s going to mess up my car,” said resident Cheryl McGowan.

Roadway projects aren't the only things happening this construction season. Bridge, trail and pedestrian, and stormwater and drainage projects are also on the docket.

Construction projects in this year's capital plan comprise of the following:



55,835 linear feet of new sidewalk

62,867 linear feet of rehabilitated sidewalk

31,654 linear feet of new trails

893 new ADA ramps

157.6 lane miles of street rehabilitation

47,587 linear feet of new storm sewers

14 bridge projects, including 4 new bridges and 10 bridge rehabilitation projects

In a Tuesday media conference, Mayor Hogsett said he understands residents' frustrations and added that the city is doing its best to improve the roadways and more.

Other major construction projects expected to begin in 2022 include:

