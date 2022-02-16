Indianapolis doctor warns of cancer risk from drinking alcohol

INDIANAPOLIS — An Ascension St. Vincent doctor wants to warn the community about a lesser-known risk of drinking alcohol- the possibility of cancer.

Dr. Tod Huntley, medical director of head and neck cancer services, says it has been known for years that alcohol is a known carcinogen.

As more studies have come out, Dr. Huntley learned it's more than just an additive affect and that alcohol alone can be a direct cause of mouth, throat, voice box and other cancers.

"I would hazard to say that this is one of the most devastating kinds of cancers that anyone could have. These cancers affect our ability to speak, to communicate, to chew, to swallow, to breathe," Huntley said. "Patients with these type of cancers whom I work with every day lose that ability."

Huntley says even light amounts of alcohol can increase the risk for cancer. Not only can alcohol damage the liver, it can cause increases in chemicals that damage DNA and other issues. Huntley says cancer has multiple causes.

"If something is under your direct control, it's something you should be aware of. No one is going to advocate banning alcohol or stopping drinking," Huntley said. "Perhaps understand that it's not just smoking - it's also your alcohol intake [and] all things in moderation."

The risk is the same for those who drink wine, beer or liquor as long as the amount of alcohol is the same.

"If there's anything we can do to decrease the risk of the cancer, we should listen and take action. Don't smoke, don't chew tobacco [and] moderate your alcohol intake," Huntley said.

STUDY: Awareness of Alcohol as a Carcinogen and Support for Alcohol Control Policies