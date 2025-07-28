Indianapolis hobby stores prepare for Gen Con tourism

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of tabletop gamers are coming to Indianapolis for the Gen Con convention this weekend. Local hobby stores are ready for them to spend money outside of the convention center.

Elf 'N Moon Gaming & Hobby in Fountain Square will remain open for 24 hours straight from now until the end of Gen Con. The store opened last year before Gen Con, and owner Scott Woolridge said the convention effect blew away his expectations.

'We had people from England, people from Korea, people from so many places I almost lost track," Woolridge said. "There were people from nations I've never even heard of before. These people flew in just for Gen Con, and it was fun to meet them."

Gen Con has come to the Indiana Convention Center every year since 2003. More than 70,000 people attended last year's Gen Con, and the convention is already sold out this year.

Nathan Schroeder visited Indianapolis from Kansas on Monday and made Elf 'N Moon one of his first stops in town.

"Local game stores are so important for community building," Schroeder said. "There are some games that you might be able to play online, but you don't really get the same feeling compared to coming into the local store and making friends."

Woolridge hopes Gen Con attendees and those who did not get a ticket can play together at his store.

"This is a good opportunity to come in and escape reality for a little while," Woolridge said.